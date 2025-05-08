Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Westamerica Bancorporation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

Westamerica Bancorporation Price Performance

WABC opened at $48.93 on Monday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $42.00 and a 12-month high of $59.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.54.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.47 million. Equities analysts forecast that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.87%.

Insider Activity at Westamerica Bancorporation

In related news, SVP John A. Thorson sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $108,942.51. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,974.87. This trade represents a 16.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert James Baker, Jr. sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $34,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4,946.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 109,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 107,144 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $5,437,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $3,647,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,564,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,467,000 after buying an additional 60,871 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

