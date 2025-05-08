Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Telsey Advisory Group

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.48.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $6.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 121,883 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,162,763.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 404,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,953.52. The trade was a 23.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Saqib Baig sold 22,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $220,954.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 130,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,802.25. This represents a 14.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,260,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,820,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,667 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth $39,992,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,227,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,438.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,109,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after buying an additional 2,907,023 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

