StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 6.0 %

Shares of RMCF opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, CacheTech Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.