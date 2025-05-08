Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ WHLM opened at $3.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.80. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

