StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of HSON stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Hudson Global has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.40.

Hudson Global (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.17 million. Hudson Global had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Global will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in Hudson Global by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hudson Global during the 4th quarter worth $3,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.23% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

