Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) versus AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Financial Survey

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Adynxx (OTCMKTS:ADYX) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for AngioDynamics and Adynxx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adynxx 0 0 0 0 0.00

AngioDynamics currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.64%. Given AngioDynamics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AngioDynamics is more favorable than Adynxx.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adynxx has a beta of 2.67, indicating that its share price is 167% more volatile than the S&P 500.

89.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of Adynxx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Adynxx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -79.38% -7.26% -4.78% Adynxx N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AngioDynamics and Adynxx”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $283.32 million 1.26 -$184.35 million ($1.01) -8.68 Adynxx N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adynxx has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc., a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium. Its thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac mechanical thrombectomy system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac venous drainage cannula and extracorporeal circuit, indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. The company also offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters, and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. In addition, it provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro-Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Adynxx

Adynxx, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and marketing of transcription factor decoy technologies for the treatment of pain and inflammatory diseases. It is involved in the development of AYX platform of transcription factor decoys, including brivoligide, which is in Phase II clinical development for the reduction of postoperative pain; and AYX2, a pre-clinical candidate intended for the treatment of focal chronic pain. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

