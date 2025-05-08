Take-Two Interactive Software’s (TTWO) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $236.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $240.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.4 %

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $226.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $238.00. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,233,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $1,442,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Legacy Trust boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 25,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth $748,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

(Get Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.