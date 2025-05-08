Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $99.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $77.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWLO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Twilio from $83.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

NYSE TWLO opened at $103.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.78, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.44. Twilio has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a positive return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $1,155,929.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,134 shares in the company, valued at $28,297,447.92. This trade represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 7,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.88, for a total transaction of $721,401.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,936,243.20. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,471 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,149. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Twilio by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in Twilio by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

