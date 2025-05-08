EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $232.88.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

EPAM opened at $159.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.20. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $138.15 and a one year high of $269.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.71.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

