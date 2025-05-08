Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CMPR. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Cimpress Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $41.22 on Monday. Cimpress has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $104.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.02 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cimpress will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cimpress

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMPR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 341.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

