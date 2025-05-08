Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Receives $57.15 Average PT from Analysts

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.31.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNOM. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $52.00 price objective on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Viper Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.49.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.99 million. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 24.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy during the first quarter worth $485,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Viper Energy by 22.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viper Energy by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

