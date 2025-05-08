Tourmaline Bio’s (TRML) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tourmaline Bio’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.79) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 5.8 %

TRML opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $395.29 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.11. Tourmaline Bio has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $29.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tourmaline Bio by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Tourmaline Bio by 4,481.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tourmaline Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

