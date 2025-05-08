Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Accuray stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.95.
Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $113.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.53 million. Accuray had a negative return on equity of 9.75% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Accuray will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, and China. It offers the CyberKnife platform, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.
