Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 6th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th.
Toromont Industries Price Performance
Shares of TIH opened at C$118.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$114.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$115.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.68. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of C$107.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$134.88.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Toromont Industries news, Director Frederick James Mifflin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$110.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,025.00. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.71, for a total value of C$29,677.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$71,226. The trade was a 29.41% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold 15,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,192 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Toromont Industries
About Toromont Industries
Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Toromont Industries
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Archer’s Midnight Air Taxi Soars, But Stock Doesn’t Budge
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 3 Industrials Stocks Standing Out for Growth and Analyst Optimism
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- 3 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Speculative Plays for June
Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.