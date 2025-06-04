Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Rating Lowered to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$122.00 to C$121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE:CP opened at C$112.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$104.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$106.93. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of C$94.60 and a 12 month high of C$119.20. The firm has a market cap of C$105.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.64.

In related news, Senior Officer Maeghan Dawn Albiston sold 12,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.04, for a total value of C$1,450,853.25. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 37,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.43, for a total transaction of C$4,169,691.14. Over the last three months, insiders sold 227,082 shares of company stock worth $25,154,786. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific is a CAD 8 billion Class-1 railroads operating on more than 12,500 miles of track across most of Canada and into parts of the Midwestern and Northeastern United States. It is the second-smallest Class I railroad by revenue and route miles. In 2021, CP hauled shipments of grain (22% of freight revenue), intermodal containers (22%), energy products (like crude and frac sand), chemicals, and plastics (20%) coal (8%), fertilizer and potash (10%), automotive products (5%), and a diverse mix of other merchandise.

