S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $144,091,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 29,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $555.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $512.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $492.23 and its 200-day moving average is $503.97. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $425.49 and a one year high of $545.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

