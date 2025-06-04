NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.45

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of SRV opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.21. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $34.24 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

