Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NXP)

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Up 1.2%

NXP opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

