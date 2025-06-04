Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,516 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $217.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.40. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

