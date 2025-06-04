Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:JPI)

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (NYSE:JPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund Stock Performance

JPI stock opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $21.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95.

About Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund

Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in financial services sectors such as bank, insurance, REITs, and utility companies.

