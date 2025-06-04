Brave Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $2,415,427,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1,900.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,735,961 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $638,699,000 after buying an additional 5,449,158 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,858,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,209,050,000 after buying an additional 4,680,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $358,151,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $350,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $113.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

