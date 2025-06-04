XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares — Dividend of $0.07

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 16.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 27.0% per year over the last three years.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $5.74 on Wednesday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $7.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust ( NYSE:XFLT Free Report ) by 128.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

