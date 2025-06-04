Park Edge Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 3,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.00, for a total transaction of $344,787.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,433. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,651 shares of company stock worth $12,017,780 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $287.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.98. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $201.34 and a one year high of $292.99. The stock has a market cap of $168.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.70%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.59.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

