Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Park Edge Advisors LLC

Park Edge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $104.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.11. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.40 and a twelve month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1366 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.