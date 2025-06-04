Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,990,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $153,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $179.00 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.72.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.