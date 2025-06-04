Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. This is a 21.4% increase from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

Autoliv has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Autoliv has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Autoliv to earn $10.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

Autoliv Stock Up 4.2%

NYSE ALV opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $75.49 and a 52 week high of $125.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Cowen initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 88.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after buying an additional 89,918 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 3,361.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $412,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Articles

