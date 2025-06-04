The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a 92.2% increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hong Kong and China Gas Stock Performance

HOKCY stock opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Hong Kong and China Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Hong Kong and China Gas

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Free Report) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hong Kong and China Gas Company Profile

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

