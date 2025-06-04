Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,804 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.82.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

