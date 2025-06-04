US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $95.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on US Foods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. US Foods has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that US Foods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,630,775. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in US Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in US Foods by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

