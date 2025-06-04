Financial Advisory Partners LLC Sells 29 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Financial Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 1.3% of Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Financial Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of SYK opened at $381.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.31 and a 200 day moving average of $376.06. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $314.93 and a fifty-two week high of $406.19. The firm has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.