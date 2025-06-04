Northside Capital Management LLC Takes $27.10 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 211,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,102,000. EOG Resources accounts for 4.4% of Northside Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,055 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Fourpath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $112.83 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average of $122.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $61.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at $6,098,240.32. This represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

