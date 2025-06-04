Unity Software (NYSE:U) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $26.08, but opened at $25.55. Unity Software shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 3,698,232 shares.

Specifically, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $6,597,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,398,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,287,072.94. This trade represents a 9.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 133,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $2,826,449.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,222,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,972,526.88. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other Unity Software news, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 13,757 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $292,061.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 466,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,907,000.73. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on U shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Unity Software from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unity Software from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Unity Software from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Unity Software Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 2.29.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 30,300.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.