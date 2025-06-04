S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

S4 Capital Stock Down 5.3%

OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.

S4 Capital Company Profile

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital advertising and marketing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

