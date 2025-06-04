S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
S4 Capital Stock Down 5.3%
OTCMKTS SCPPF opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. S4 Capital has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41.
S4 Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than S4 Capital
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Archer’s Midnight Air Taxi Soars, But Stock Doesn’t Budge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Industrials Stocks Standing Out for Growth and Analyst Optimism
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Tech Stocks Insiders Are Buying: Speculative Plays for June
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.