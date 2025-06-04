Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $188.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.28. The company has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $139.95 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.41.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

