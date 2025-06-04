Chemring Group (LON:CHG) Releases Earnings Results

Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chemring Group had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 0.88%.

Chemring Group Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of CHG opened at GBX 548.90 ($7.42) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 407.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 370.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.68. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 297.50 ($4.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 550 ($7.44).

Chemring Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Chemring Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 857.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

About Chemring Group

We are a specialist manufacturing and technology business creating market-leading innovative solutions to meet our customers’ complex needs.

Using our extensive science and engineering expertise, we turn ideas into reality, designing and developing critical solutions that protect and safeguard in unpredictable environments in today’s increasingly unstable world.

We achieve this by innovating at every stage of the value chain, from research and development (“R&D”) through to design, manufacture and in-service support, working closely with our customers to deliver products, services and solutions for mission-critical success.

Our customer base spans national defence organisations, security and law enforcement agencies, as well as commercial markets such as space and transport.

