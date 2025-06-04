Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the April 30th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Raiffeisen Bank International Trading Down 3.5%

OTCMKTS RAIFY opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.05.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 11.16%.

Raiffeisen Bank International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2983 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Raiffeisen Bank International’s previous dividend of $0.22. Raiffeisen Bank International’s dividend payout ratio is 9.68%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Raiffeisen Bank International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RAIFY

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries.

See Also

