Brave Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DBK Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.74 and a 200 day moving average of $191.30. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

