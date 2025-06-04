Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 157,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VOE stock opened at $162.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.