Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Purchased by Freedom Financial Partners LLC

Freedom Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 237,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 10.2% of Freedom Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Freedom Financial Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $21,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVUS opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $79.20 and a 1-year high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.99.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

