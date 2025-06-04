Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 4,577 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 64.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $63.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.49. The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.