Arvinas’ (ARVN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARVN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $48.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price objective on Arvinas and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.97.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $17.09. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $484.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.21.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $2.07. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.75% and a negative net margin of 75.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. Arvinas’s revenue was up 646.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John G. Houston sold 31,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total value of $523,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,157,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,353,065.60. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Noah Berkowitz sold 8,658 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $74,372.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,097.57. This represents a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,230 shares of company stock worth $769,402. 5.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Arvinas by 119.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

