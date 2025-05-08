Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives $257.86 Average PT from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.86.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.12. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,377,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,905,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 27,502.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,491,151 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,282,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Union Pacific by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,395,364 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,370,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

