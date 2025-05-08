Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Price Target to $27.00

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EGO. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

EGO stock opened at $19.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $20.65.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.83 million. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 21.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 645.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 145,202 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 578,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.7% in the first quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 648,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 331,450 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its stake in Eldorado Gold by 43.5% during the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,802,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

