NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $164.96 Consensus PT from Brokerages

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation, thirty-six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $164.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th.

NVDA opened at $116.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.73. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,376,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $134,877,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665,252 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,548,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $74,439,273,000 after buying an additional 9,468,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 411,328,951 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $55,237,367,000 after buying an additional 3,721,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

