The Goldman Sachs Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Price

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $218.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $226.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $211.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $202.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.21.

Shares of TRGP opened at $158.86 on Monday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $218.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.03.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.66%.

In other news, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,957.74. The trade was a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. The trade was a 29.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock worth $22,613,288. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

