Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $191.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.63.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $122.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.41. Teleflex has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $249.91. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Teleflex by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in Teleflex by 7,700.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 504.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 254 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.



Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

