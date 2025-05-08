Barclays Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $160.00 to $171.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTLS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $214.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.64.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $150.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.79. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty bought 500 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This represents a 4.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,109 shares of company stock worth $160,845. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Chart Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.