Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,122,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,111,000 after acquiring an additional 90,293 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,786,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,064,000 after acquiring an additional 355,262 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,932,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,585,000 after acquiring an additional 259,476 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,080,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,638,000 after acquiring an additional 960,591 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,710,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 2,348 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $36,628.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,571.60. The trade was a 7.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eastern Bankshares Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of EBC opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.95. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.85 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.98 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Eastern Bankshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.00%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

