724 Shares in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 724 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 19,233 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TFX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $146.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.63.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $119.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $249.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $700.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.37 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

Teleflex Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

