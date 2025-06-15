Insider Selling: The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CEO Sells $890,114.56 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $890,114.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,204 shares in the company, valued at $72,034,478.08. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Buckle Trading Down 2.3%

Buckle stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.94. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $54.25.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Buckle by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Buckle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Buckle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Buckle by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

